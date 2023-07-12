HamberMenu
Johnson Controls hires over 300 engineers for India innovation centre

It will offer customers a diverse experience, including digital twins, in addition to computer vision with video analytics, and fire safety solutions with 3D-printed models

July 12, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Johnson Controls, an Irish-American firm that offers smart technology for green and sustainable buildings, opened OpenBlue, an innovation centre here.

The company has already recruited more than 300 engineers for this facility with more job roles in research and development, AI and computer vision, cybersecurity and site reliability expected to come up over the next two years, the company said.

OpenBlue is a suite of connected solutions that serves industries from workplaces to schools, hospitals to campuses and this platform includes tailored, AI-infused service solutions such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring and advanced risk assessments, according to the company.

Vijay Sankaran, chief technology officer, Johnson Controls, “The answer to one of the most urgent challenges of our time, climate change, lies in systemic digitalisation in buildings, using cloud, edge, and AI to unite, automate and optimise systems.”

OpenBlue would offer customers a diverse experience, including digital twins, in addition to computer vision with video analytics, and fire safety solutions with 3D-printed models, he added.

Johnson Controls has three manufacturing units and five engineering centres in India and employs more than 8,000 people, including 3,000 engineers in the country.

