Jobs platform Apna raises $100 mn from Tiger Global, others

Bengaluru

16 September 2021 19:58 IST

Apna, a jobs platform and professional network for the rising workforce, has secured about $100 million in series C funding led by Tiger Global.

The round also saw participation from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures and GSV Ventures. With this round, Apna has attained a total valuation of $1.1 billion, the company said.

The company would use the proceeds to further strengthen its presence in the country. The platform conducts 18 million interviews each month, it claimed.

