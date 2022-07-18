Job site Indeed unveils Hindi version

Job site Indeed has introduced Hindi as an option for jobseekers to discover, apply for jobs and create online resumes in the language.

The update is currently available on the mobile website and mobile app versions, which account for a majority of the traffic that comes to the site, the entity said adding that there had been a growing demand for content in regional languages such as Hindi.

According to a recent survey by the site, the most significant barriers for lightly skilled workers such as food and other delivery personnel, drivers, and those in personal care services are lack of access to job information (62%) and no knowledge of English (32%).

“The Indian labour force is very young and is growing and changing at an incredible rate,” said Sashi Kumar, head of Sales for India.

He said the number of people visiting their site in India had more than doubled in two years and this traffic growth was a testament to people in India finding jobs online more than ever before.

He said investing in language support was critical to assist all Indian job-seekers to find them appropriate jobs.