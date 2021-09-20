Job postings in August grew 14% y-o-y: Monster

Bengaluru

20 September 2021 22:37 IST

Bengaluru saw most hirings, by IT

Overall job postings in August grew by 14% year-on-year, while industries such as garments, textiles, leather, gems and jewellery grew 24% between July and August this year with the festive season pushing up demand for seasonal hiring, according to the Monster Employment Index released on Monday.

Metro cities

Most of these hiring activities were reported from Bengaluru (59%), Hyderabad (34%), Pune (40%), Chennai (37%), Delhi-NCR (14%), and Mumbai (16%) and were largely driven by technology, software and hardware sectors.

An August 2020 to August 2021 comparison indicated strong growth in e-recruitment activities in varied industries including IT hardware, software (39%), shipping/marine (37%), and telecom/ISP (36%). The trend was also visible across banking, financial services, insurance (33%), production and manufacturing (20%), and retail (11%) sectors, according to the Monster index.

Advertising

Advertising

Demand for software, hardware and telecom professionals grew 50%, senior management 35%, marketing and communications 15%, and finance and accounting talent by 11%, on a year-on-year basis. However, roles such as customer service (-27%), healthcare (-13%), sales & business development (-9%), and hospitality & travel (-4%) continued to struggle to report a maximum year-on-year decline in job postings, the report said.

August saw job postings for top management level professionals at the highest at 70%, compared with last year. Mid-senior level (30%), intermediate level (27%), and senior level (17%) also witnessed a positive uptick. However, entry-level profiles witnessed only a slight year-on-year growth of 4%.

“With India recovering from the second wave of the pandemic, there has been positive stable growth in job postings in the month of August 2021,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company. “The hiring landscape across metropolitan cities has also been consistently on the rise since May 2021, across sectors,” he added.