‘Job market saw green shoots in May’

Job market witnessed green shoots of recovery in May this year after suffering a dip in April following the second wave of the pandemic, according to Monster Employment Index report.

Overall job postings in India increased by 4% year-on-year with Bengaluru (79%), Hyderabad (62%) and Chennai (50%) accounting for most software, hardware and telecom jobs.

Job postings for top management professionals, with 16 or more years of experience, witnessed a significant growth of 66% year-on-year, as per the study.

Industries that witnessed the highest year-on-year growth in hiring across the key cities were banking/ financial services, insurance and IT. Overall recruitment activities showed a phenomenal uptrend in most of the cities year-on-year, according to the Monster study.