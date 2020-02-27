JNPT seeks priority in DFC

MUMBAI

27 February 2020 22:18 IST

‘Connectivity to private player first can impact us adversely’

With the Delhi-Mumbai Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) running behind schedule and the likely prospects of Adani-run Mundra Port getting precedence in securing connectivity to the dedicated rail line rather than the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for which the project was originally mooted, JNPT authorities have raised concern and asked the government to expedite the entire project.

“We have been pushing for it [expediting the project] because if it [DFC] goes to Mundra first obviously I’m [JNPT] affected in an adverse way. That’s a fact. So, we have been making a noise everywhere, saying please expedite it,” said Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT.

“From the government’s point of view, obviously if it [DFC] comes first [to Mundra in Gujarat] they will do that first [provide port connectivity to Mundra] but, from JNPT point of view, what we are saying is the original project is meant for JNPT.

Advertising

Advertising

“From an economy point of view, private ports also contribute equally but we also compete with private ports at some level. So, we are saying please expedite this [connecting DFC to JNPT] so that we start to benefit from it as early as possible,” Mr. Sethi said.

JNPT’s fear is if Adani’s port is connected first, then cargo from the hinterland would move to the private port, affecting its business.

The western DFC will cover 1500 km linking JNPT to Dadri, near Delhi. The objective is faster movement of cargo to and from JNPT and the hinterland. Other ports in the route such as Kandla, Pipavav and Mundra will also be connected.

On the impact of COVID-19 on JNPT, he said one of the terminals in the port had reported four skips already, which means the four vessels, scheduled to call on the terminal, had skipped.

“Sometimes, when a skip happens at this stage, nobody is in a position to forecast completely. But some skips are already reported. In terms of overall figures, March end would be the right time [to know the exact impact],” he added.