JNPT handles higher cargo in 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has registered a higher throughput of 5.10 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo handling in calendar year 2019 compared with 5.05 million TEUs in 2018.

Among JNPT’s five container terminals, APM Terminals Mumbai (GTI) handled 2 million TEUs, DP World NSIGT 0.99 million TEUs and PSA BMCT 0.82 million TEUs.

JNPT’s own terminal JNPCT handled 0.77 million TEUs while DP World’s second terminal DP World NSICT handled 0.52 million TEUs.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “This is a result of our efforts and the quality of service we provide. We are confident that JNPT will be achieving another year of excellent performance during this financial year, too. With the aim of encouraging the country’s trade, we ensure that the entire family of JNPT puts in efforts to constantly evolve our operational efficiency and the port’s capacity by maintaining the global standards.”

Besides focusing on operations, JNPT has been working towards facilitating ease-in-doing business. Under this, JNPT facilitated a MoU for a new Inter-Terminal Rail Handling Operation (ITRHO) agreement between all the terminals at the port.

This is now helping maximise train placement, track productivity, efficiency, cost-effective handling, reduce dwell time of import ICD (inland container depot) boxes, connecting export ICD boxes to respective terminals in time and also increase rail share at JNPT.

Port authorities said the dwell time of import containers moved by rail has improved from 116.09 hours in FY18 to 66.16 hours in FY19 along with increase in rail share to 16.22% in FY19 from 14.66% in FY18.