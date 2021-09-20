JNPT flags off train service for dwarf containers

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has introduced a dwarf container train service from its dwarf container depot (DCD) at the port to ICD (inland container depot), Kanpur.

‘Dwarf containers’ are containers whose height is lower by 660 cm than the normal containers, giving them a logistical edge. Trailers, loaded with these containers, can navigate rural, semi-urban and urban roads through limited height subways and level-crossings in electrified sections.

The containers also provide a 67% increase in volume when double-stacked and can carry a weight of 71 tons against 40 tons by a general container.

For this purpose, Indian Railways has offered a 17% discount on haulage cost compared with double-stack general container trains, resulting in an overall 33% discount to shippers.

“Thus, rail movement of cargo through dwarf containers has the potential to lower the EXIM logistics costs, making Indian exports globally competitive,” JNPT said in a statement.

Inaugurating the service virtually on Monday Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways & Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The commencement of Dwarf Containers train services from JNPT is a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of EXIM cargo via double-stacked dwarf containers. This will give the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs, while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at the port.”