JNPT, COCOR start export train service from Ludhiana

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in association with CONCOR, has commenced its weekly scheduled export train service from ICD Ludhiana to JNPT.

This service, to be operated on every Saturday, is aimed at ensuring faster evacuation of export containers destined for JNPT.

The Ludhiana ICD caters to a vast interior market that includes the States of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

With an extensive network of more than 80 ICDs nationwide, CONCOR commands the bulk of Indian containerised rail transportation.

Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT, said, “Today marks the start of a new chapter, enhancing trade connectivity between Ludhiana and Maharashtra. JNPT handling the majority of India’s container freight and connectivity between the two cities is extremely significant for the emerging market economy.”

It will open an opportunity for enhancing cargo generation between Ludhiana and JNPT through rail, he said.

On an average, JNPT currently sends and receives nearly 20 trains daily.

CONCOR has also agreed to accommodate export containers of other private train operators on their trains for facilitating timely connection of exports to container vessels at JNPT.

All shipping lines can now take advantage of this new service as this will benefit exporters in Ludhiana and its catchment area, JNPT said.