JNPA reports 16.49% YoY growth in container handling in Sept.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said it handled 5,96,790 TEUs of containers in September 2024, up 16.49% over September 2023. JNPT said it handled 35,27,487 TEUs of containers from April 2024 to September 2024, up 13.35%, as compared with the same period last year.

From April 2024 to September 2024, it handled 3,226 container rakes and 5,13,553 TEUs compared with 3,126 rakes and 4,99,695 TEUs during the same period last year.  

“JNPA’s consistent growth reflects the efficient operation of all its terminals, aligned with international standards. Our commitment to providing sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions aims to ensure a seamless EXIM experience for the sector through ongoing initiatives,” the port authority said in a statement.

