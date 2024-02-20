JML installs rooftop solar facility in Chennai to produce 1,500 units daily

February 20, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

JCBL Marrel Tippers Ltd. (JML), a JCBL Group company, announced the commissioning of its rooftop solar facility at its Chennai unit with an initial investment of ₹1.2 crore.

With the installation of the solar panels, we are one step closer to reducing our carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy solutions, said JCBL Managing Director Rishi Aggarwal after inaugurating the first phase of the project.

According to him, the total project capacity will be 1,500 KW, costing ₹6 crore. On completion, the project will produce 7,500 units of electricity daily, surpassing the plant’s daily consumption needs.

JML is expected to generate approximately 1,500 units of electricity daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the first phase of the project. It is poised to meet 50% of the unit’s daytime power requirements.

The excess power generated will be sold externally, contributing to additional revenue streams for the company and further solidifying its commitment to sustainable practices.

