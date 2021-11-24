Business

JM Financial unveils Bondskart.com

JM Financial Products Ltd., the NBFC arm of JM Financial Group, announced the unveiling of Bondskart.com, a digital investment platform for ease of investment in an extensive array of debt securities. “Such a service is being offered for the first time by a traditional large diversified financial player in the sector. There is no entry or exit fee for the investors. The minimum investment is ₹2 lakh,” said Ajay Manglunia, MD and Head, Institutional Fixed Income, JM Financial.

According to him, Bondskart.com features diverse a 360-degree fixed income investment options across rating categories, yields and instrument types such as plain vanilla bonds, sub-debt/tier II & perpetual bonds aided by in-house analytics and data driven technology platform.

It also provided investors flexibility to sell their debt securities with secure settlements, adding liquidity as a utility function to the platform, he said.

Vishal Kampani, MD, said: “Bondskart.com complements our investment distribution framework which would serve all categories of investors. With a larger focus on adopting the tech-driven solutions, we believe Bondskart.com will offer seamless investment solutions to investors, enabling them to benefit from our fixed income investment expertise.”


