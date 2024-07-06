GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JM Financial to consolidate holding in wholesale debt syndication, ARC units 

Published - July 06, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of JM Financial Ltd. on Saturday approved the acquisition of 42.99% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd. (JMFCSL) by JM Financial Ltd (JMFL) for about ₹1,282 crore. 

Post the transaction, the stake held by JMFL in JMFCSL will increase from 46.68% to 89.67%. The Board has also approved the acquisition of  71.79% stake in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (JMFARC) by JMFCSL from JMFL for about ₹856 crore. 

Post this transaction the stake held by JMFCSL in JMFARC will increase from 9.98% to 81.77%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The proposed transaction shall result in a net cash outflow of approximately ₹426 crore from JMFL and shall be funded from surplus cash,” it said.  The transaction is expected to be completed in 3-6 months.

Vishal Kampani, Non – Executive Vice Chairman, JMFL in a statement said,  “The proposed transaction shall align our corporate and capital structure offering greater flexibility to optimise capital allocation and distribution of profits to our shareholders.”

“We foresee significant long term growth opportunities emerging for our businesses and are well positioned to leverage them in the evolving market scenario,” he added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.