JM Financial arm opens Gen AI Lab for stock broking industry

Published - June 24, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BlinkX, the digital stockbroking arm of JM Financial, launched BlinkX Gen AI Lab, claimed to be one of the first in the stockbroking industry.

The AI Lab is expected to personalise client engagement in the Stock Broking industry by driving innovations towards personalised trading strategies, risk management, portfolio optimization, and faster decision-making capabilities. Its AI-driven Nudge Engine would send personalised nudges to customers based on their behaviour and channel preference. It would build industry-first use cases using processed customer data from Machine Learning models.   The lab has already initiated multiple AI-driven projects focused on Customer Behavioural Models, Real-Time Analysis, advanced data Infrastructure, Automated Customer Engagement, and Marketing, BlinkX said in a statement on Monday. Gagan Singla, MD at BlinkX by JM Financial said, “The capabilities developed at the lab will allow us to anticipate client needs and deliver tailored solutions that enhance their trading experience. For instance, our Customer-Activity Prediction Model will help us understand and segment clients based on their trading patterns, enabling us to offer precise and timely nudges.’‘ More importantly, the engagement doesn’t stop when the market closes. Through the BlinkX Gen AI Lab, the company has also introduced BlinkX Insights, a GPT equivalent for financial information, claimed the company.

