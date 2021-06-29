JLR unveils Range Rover Sport SVR at ₹2.19 crore

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced Range Rover Sport SVR in India at prices starting at a little more than ₹ 2.19 crore ex-showroom in India. It is available with SVR’s 5.0 I supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 423 kW power and torque of 700 Nm and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, JLR India said.

Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India, said, “Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure its enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering.”