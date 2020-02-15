JLR unveils new Land Rover Discovery Sport

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the new model of its luxury SUV Land Rover Discovery Sport which is available in the S & R-Dynamic SE derivatives.

The new Discovery Sport is offered with BS-VI compliant 183 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options.

The company has announced the delivery of the diesel-powered Land Rover Discovery Sport, which is priced at ₹ 57.06 lakh for the S derivative and ₹60.89 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim.

Start of deliveries of the petrol-powered Discovery Sport will be subsequent to the start of diesel versions and will be announced separately. Rohit Suri, president and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India, said several financing options were available for this model and one could buy a Discovery Sport at an EMI below ₹60,000 depending on the initial payment one can make.