JLR unveils all-electric SUV at ₹105.9 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday announced the introduction of its all-electric Jaguar I-PACE in India at a starting price of ₹105.9 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery. Rohit Suri, president & MD, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said,” Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey.”

Jaguar I-PACE is provided with complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years roadside assistance package, 8 years or 160 000 km battery warranty and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger.