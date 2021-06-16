JLR starts delivery of SUV Range Rover Velar

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has begun deliveries of the new Range Rover Velar SUV in India starting ₹79.87 lakh, ex-showroom. The vehicle is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the diesel engine delivers 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, president and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUVs in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever.”