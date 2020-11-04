JLR starts bookings for EV Jaguar I-PACE

MUMBAI

04 November 2020 23:01 IST

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has opened bookings for its all-electric SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE. The vehicle is fitted with 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS from its two electric motors. Deliveries are expected from March 2021.

The battery comes with an 8 years or 160 000 km warranty. Additionally, I-PACE customers will benefit from complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger, the company said.With capability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, I-PACE will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.

“While focusing on the vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of EVs across the JLR portfolio,” said MD Rohit Suri.

To provide a worry-free EV experience to its customers Jaguar Land Rover has already tied-up with Tata Power to provide office- and home-charging solutions. Tata Power as part of its ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network, has installed over 200 charging points across the country to which Jaguar customers will have access.