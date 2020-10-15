JLR rolls out new Land Rover Defender

MUMBAI

15 October 2020 23:03 IST

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced the New Land Rover Defender 90 starting at ₹73.98 lakh and New Defender 110 starting at ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom India). Deliveries of Defender 110 have now begun while that deliveries of Defender 90 would commence from the first quarter of FY21, the company said.“So far, under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar in India. With this introduction, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available,” said Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India.

“This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story,” he said.

