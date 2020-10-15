Business

JLR rolls out new Land Rover Defender

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced the New Land Rover Defender 90 starting at ₹73.98 lakh and New Defender 110 starting at ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom India). Deliveries of Defender 110 have now begun while that deliveries of Defender 90 would commence from the first quarter of FY21, the company said.“So far, under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar in India. With this introduction, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available,” said Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India.

“This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 11:04:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/jlr-rolls-out-new-land-rover-defender/article32865582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY