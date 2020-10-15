JLR rolls out new Land Rover Defender

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has introduced the New Land Rover Defender 90 starting at ₹73.98 lakh and New Defender 110 starting at ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom India). Deliveries of Defender 110 have now begun while that deliveries of Defender 90 would commence from the first quarter of FY21, the company said.“So far, under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar in India. With this introduction, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available,” said Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India.
“This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath