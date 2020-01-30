JLR launches new Range Rover Evoque in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has launched the New Generation Range Rover Evoque at an ex-showroom price of ₹54.94 lakh for the S derivative and ₹59.85 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim model.

Delivery of the diesel-powered New Range Rover Evoque has now begun. This will be followed by the petrol- powered Evoque. The New Range Rover Evoque is BS VI compliant with 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged diesel powertrain and a 184 kW Ingenium turbocharged petrol powertrain with a 48-volt mild hybrid system option.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd, said, “The Range Rover Evoque has always been the most stylish and distinguished compact SUV in its category. Carrying forth this legacy, the New Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability. We are confident that our latest offering with its sophisticated design and high technology quotient will build strong appeal amongst all Land Rover fans.”