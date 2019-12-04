JLR India rolls out new Jaguar XE starting at ₹44.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India, part of Tata Motors, has introduced a new version of Jaguar XE with prices starting at ₹44.98 lakh ex-showroom India. Available in the S & SE derivatives, the vehicle is offered with 184 kW Ingenium turbocharged petrol power train and 132 kW Ingenium turbocharged diesel power train options.“The Jaguar XE has always been a distinctly designed executive sports saloon that provides exhilarating performance. The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules,” Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India Ltd., said while unveiling the luxury car here.

“We are confident that our Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with our latest offering,” he added. The company has opened bookings for this BS VI-compliant 2020 model.