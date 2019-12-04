JLR India rolls out new Jaguar XE starting at ₹44.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India, part of Tata Motors, has introduced a new version of Jaguar XE with prices starting at ₹44.98 lakh ex-showroom India. Available in the S & SE derivatives, the vehicle is offered with 184 kW Ingenium turbocharged petrol power train and 132 kW Ingenium turbocharged diesel power train options.“The Jaguar XE has always been a distinctly designed executive sports saloon that provides exhilarating performance. The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules,” Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India Ltd., said while unveiling the luxury car here.
“We are confident that our Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with our latest offering,” he added. The company has opened bookings for this BS VI-compliant 2020 model.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.