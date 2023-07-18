HamberMenu
JLR India opens bookings for new Range Rover Velar

July 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it has opened bookings for the New Range Rover Velar in India. The New Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options--the 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 420 Nm torque.

“The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design,” Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said.

“Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients,” he said.

The Range Rover Velar is available in two new leather colourways--Caraway and Deep Garnet, the company said.

