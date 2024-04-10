GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JLR India FY24 sales up 81% to 4,436 units

April 10, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India | Photo Credit: cueapi

JLR India said that for the full year ended 31 March 2024, the company sold 4,436 units, up 81% year-on-year.

Range Rover and Defender retail sales continued to grow with year-on-year increases of 160% and 120% respectively. The recently introduced 2024 Model Year Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque grew by 50% and 55% year-on-year respectively, the company said in a statement.

Total retail sales for the fourth quarter were 854 units, up 43% year-on-year.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “During the past year, JLR India has achieved a series of retail sales records, resulting in a strong full year position for the year ended 31 March 2024. We remain confident in our strategy and vision for the years to come.”

“The positive gains we have made in the last year across our product segments, but particularly in the Range Rover and Defender brands, reflect the growing demand for high-quality premium luxury vehicles in India. We remain committed to our discerning clientele as we continue to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles,” he added.

JLR’s certified pre-owned business grew by 28% year-on-year compared with the same period last year, it further said.

