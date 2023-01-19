JLR India chief Rohit Suri to retire on March 31

January 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, would retire on March 31, 2023 after spending over 14 years with the business. Mr. Suri joined the Tata Group with Tata Motors as Head of Premier Car Division and led the introduction of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009. “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India,” Mr. Suri said. “I thank the senior leadership at the Tata Group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead,” he added. Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.” An announcement on Mr. Suri’s successor would be made later, the company said.