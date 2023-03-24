HamberMenu
JK Tyre unveils tyre range for luxury cars

‘This range is specially designed for Indian road conditions and have a high potential to become the preferred choice of the country’s premium car users’

March 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JK Tyre & Industries said it has introduced ‘Levitas Ultra’ range of tyres for the luxury car segment . 

“With the healthy revival of the economy, the Indian automobile industry is witnessing an uptick in demand of luxury cars, with the market having grown by nearly 50%. JK Tyre with the entry of ‘Levitas Ultra’ is well poised to capitalize on this growth by timing it with the growing requirements in the market,” the company said.

Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “With Levitas Ultra, we are entering the premium car tyre space for the luxury car owners. This range is specially designed for Indian road conditions and have a high potential to become the preferred choice of the country’s premium car users.”

