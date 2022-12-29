ADVERTISEMENT

JK Tyre targets to be carbon neutral by 2050

December 29, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The company said it has already achieved 53% of energy through renewable sources and targets to cross 75% in next 5 years

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that it has already become a zero discharge company, JK Tyre said globally it has the lowest water consumption in tyre industry with less than 2 KL/ton consumption | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Having achieved Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction of more than 57% in the last eight years, JK Tyre said it has set to target to be carbon neutral by 2050.

 Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “The company’s focus is to work on substituting energy needs with renewable sources. In this direction JK Tyre is meeting its fair amount of thermal energy requirement through other sources replacing coal.”

“All these efforts have significantly curbed the carbon emission in its processes and enabled to reduce the emission intensity by almost 57% in last 8 years to meet the aim of being the greenest company,” he said.

“JK Tyre is now amongst the most energy efficient tyre manufacturers in the world,” he added. 

The company said it has already achieved 53% of energy through renewable sources and targets to cross 75% in next 5 years.

Stating that it has already become a zero discharge company, it said globally it has the lowest water consumption in tyre industry with less than 2 KL/ton consumption.   "JK Tyre is continually striving to achieve efficiency in each of the areas towards sustainability goals for 2030," it said adding it follows a low-carbon strategy for future growth. 

“The recent testament of efforts in this direction is the recognition given by “CareEdge”, which has rated the company in the leadership position and has assigned the “Very Good” rating, with “Best in Class” in Tyre Industry,” the company said in a statement.

