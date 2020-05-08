Business

JK Tyre resumes production

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. recommenced production, albeit in a graded manner, at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Kankroli (Rajasthan) and that of its subsidiary company in Uttarakhand and its global research and development hub in Mysuru.

The remaining manufacturing plants in India and Mexico are in a preparatory mode and operations there will resume subsequently, said the company in a statement.

Only essential staff will be allowed at the listed facilities and the remaining employees across corporate and sales offices and other plants will continue to work from home until further notice, it added.

“We are optimistic that the economy and business ecosystem will gradually proceed towards recovery in the coming months,” said Raghupati Singhania, chairman & managing director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

The India Cements Ltd. has partially/gradually resumed operations at all its cement plants and grinding units. It has also adopted a series of precautionary and safety measures at all its facilities to follow social distancing and other measures as advised by the governmental/concerned authorities of the respective place of works, it said in a statement.

