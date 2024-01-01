GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JK Tyre raises ₹500 crore through QIP

The funds will be used for the purpose of growth capex and strengthening the balance sheet

January 01, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The QIP received overwhelming response from marquee investors

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said it had concluded its fund-raising of ₹500 crore by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP was priced at ₹345 per share (including a premium of ₹343 per share with face value of ₹2 per share). 

“The QIP received overwhelming response from marque investors including Indian mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors,” the company said in a statement.

“The funds will be used for the purpose of growth capex and strengthening the balance sheet,” the company added.

