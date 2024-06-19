ADVERTISEMENT

JK Tyre Chennai Plant bags ISCC Plus

Published - June 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

JK Tyre & Industries has become the first Indian tyre manufacturer to receive the prestigious International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus for its Chennai plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ISCC Plus is a voluntary certification scheme for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials. The certification is granted following a rigorous verification process ensuring compliance with ISCC requirements, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

The comprehensive final audit for this certification was conducted by the Indian counterpart of the certification body based in Kolkata.

JK Tyre aims to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2050 and reduce its carbon intensity by 50% by 2030.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US