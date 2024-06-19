GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JK Tyre Chennai Plant bags ISCC Plus

Published - June 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

JK Tyre & Industries has become the first Indian tyre manufacturer to receive the prestigious International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus for its Chennai plant.

The ISCC Plus is a voluntary certification scheme for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials. The certification is granted following a rigorous verification process ensuring compliance with ISCC requirements, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

The comprehensive final audit for this certification was conducted by the Indian counterpart of the certification body based in Kolkata.

JK Tyre aims to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2050 and reduce its carbon intensity by 50% by 2030.

