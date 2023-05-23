ADVERTISEMENT

JK Cement adopts OutSystem’s tech for digital transformation

May 23, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JK Cement Ltd. a manufacturer of Grey & White Cement, has adopted OutSystems high-performance low-code technology as part of its strategy to digitally transform the way applications are developed and managed across the organisation. 

The company plans to build applications to transform sales management, land assets management and loyalty management processes. 

It is also looking at redefining the experience of its customers, employees and partners by building unique experiences on the OutSystems platform, the company said.

The applications landscape will be consolidated and built on one platform enabling unique UI/UX experience, mobility and quicker Go To Market time.

 Jitendra Singh, President, and Chief Digital Officer, JK Cement Ltd., said “The biggest benefit of the OutSystems high performance low-code platform is its simplicity, agility and speed. We found the platform to be scalable and efficient, aligning with our business requirements. 

CONNECT WITH US