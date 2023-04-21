ADVERTISEMENT

Jio’s quarterly data traffic hits 30 billion GB

April 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 06:58 pm IST

The increase comes as the company expands its 5G network to more regions

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Reliance Jio users in India consumed more than 30 billion gigabytes (GB) of data in Q4 2022–23, Reliance Industries Ltd. said. The company’s 439.3 million subscribers had used an average of 23 GB a month each during this period, RIL said.

The company attributed its 5G network — currently in more than 2,300 cities and towns — as a driver of this consumption. However, the year-over-year rise is 23.2%, indicating that though the traffic is growing, 5G connections do not constitute a sizeable consumer base, especially when the telco is currently offering 5G for free to its subscribers.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stands at ₹178.80, a modest year-over-year improvement of 7.1%. The company attributed the increase in ARPU to “tariff hikes, better subscriber mix and data add-ons within select customer cohorts.”

“Jio has already deployed ~60K 5G sites across 700MHz and 3500MHz bands and is on track to complete [a] pan India rollout by December 2023,” the company said in a press release.

Jio Platforms Ltd. had a consolidated revenue of ₹29,871 crore, up 14.3% year-over-year. Net profits stood at ₹4,984 crore, up 15.6% y-o-y. The company said this increase was due to continued wireless subscriber additions and a “ramp-up of wireline services.”

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, Jio accounted for more than half of all wireline broadband subscriptions in India in January 2023.

