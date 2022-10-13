JioMart, Smart Stores come out with festive offers

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 13, 2022 22:28 IST

The sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as over 3,000 Smart Stores, Reliance Retail said. | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Reliance Retail’s JioMart and Smart Stores on Thursday announced the roll-out of ‘Bestival Sale’, from October 14-24,  marking the e-marketplace’s expansion into several new categories, including fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics, home and kitchen. 

The sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as over 3,000 Smart Stores, which include Smart Bazaar, Smart Superstore and Smart Point, across the country, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery, Reliance Retail, said, “The powerful combination of over 3,000 Smart Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India.”

“The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the Bestival Sale. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in retail,” he said.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “ We have seen a 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days of the sale. The overall response has far exceeded our expectations.”

