JioMart rolls out month-long festive offers

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 23, 2022 23:44 IST

Reliance Retail’s JioMart, an e-marketplace, has announced the roll-out of its month-long festival fiesta for the upcoming festival season to attract shoppers. 

“Customers can save up to 80% on electronics, home & kitchen, fashion & lifestyle, beauty, FMCG, and consumer durables, in addition to grocery,” it said.

“JioMart is set to be a one-stop shop for all its customers’ shopping needs this Diwali, from food to fashion. While there will be an offer galore during the month-long shopping festival, JioMart will also provide its customers with an additional offer on SBI Debit Cards,” it added.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart said, “As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, Small and Medium Businesses, MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs.” 

“To support this aim, we are onboarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80 times compared with the previous year,” he said.

“Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers. We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart,” he added.

JioMart said it would expand its reach to the heartlands of the country and ensure timely delivery via the extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital alongside third-party sellers.

