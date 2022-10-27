JioMart onboards local craftsmen to transform lives, preserve heritage

According to JioMart local craftsmen are benefiting from the convenience of online selling, which includes logistical, technical, on-site seller support, market intelligence, and promotions

Lalatendu Mishra Mumbai
October 27, 2022 22:55 IST

JioMart said it has witnessed over 2.5 times spike in orders within the first week of its festival sale.

Mumbai

JioMart, the e-marketplace from Reliance Retail, said it has onboarded third-party sellers to empower small businesses, MSMEs and local stores.

These include local craftsmen from across the country to provide them with livelihood and preserve India’s heritage.

“During the pandemic, these local craftsmen were significantly hit, just like most other enterprises. Some, however, were swift to adapt to the ‘new normal’ through e-business, which has helped them get back on track. Due to ongoing festival season, demand has returned to the pre-covid levels,” JioMart said.

“I was surprised to get my first order within 24 hours of the launch. Since then, I have had orders every single day”, said Meer Arif, one of the local craftsmen on JioMart who offers handcrafted eco-friendly non-toxic Channapatna wooden toys. 

“Homegrown brands understand the needs of nations. My decision to go online was motivated by the platform’s authenticity, credibility, and significant potential to scale. I currently have 200 products, which are doing well, and I want to add 100 more,” he added. 

JioMart said it has witnessed over 2.5 times spike in orders within the first week of its festival sale.  

Channapatna toys have a long history that dates to Tipu Sultan, who invited the Persians to come to India and pass on their knowledge to local craftspeople. 

“My father and grandfather both worked as artisans, it is a family-run business for over 100 years. On the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, Channapatna is known for its unique wooden toys,” Mr Arif said.

“This industry impacts many artisans’ lives; at least 35 artisans, some of whom have been working for more than 40 years and are as old as 60, work with me. Online platforms have become a major source of livelihood,” he added.

Another regional handloom craftsman from Phulia, West Bengal, who successfully registered on JioMart to offer exquisite muslin handwoven Jamdani sarees has a different goal. 

“Although my primary business is offline, I still sell online for two reasons: I want to make the centuries-old rich handloom textile from the Bengal weavers of Ganges Delta accessible to all and provide the consumer with authentic goods directly from the weaver community at fair prices. It’s a win-win situation,” said Deepak Basak, a handloom craftsman, also one of the top sellers at JioMart.  

