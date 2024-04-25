JioCinema Premium subscription offering announced at ₹29/month

April 25, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

JioCinema has announced its new subscription offering, ‘JioCinema Premium’, with plans starting at ₹ 29 per month. This Ad Free offering comes with high quality and off-line viewing options. Members can access exclusive series, movies, Hollywood, kids & TV entertainment, on any device, including Connected TVs, JioCenema said in a statement. It has also announced a ‘Family’ plan at ₹89 per month which offers the additional benefit of 4 simultaneous screens access. Existing JioCinema Premium members will now enjoy all the additional benefits of the ‘Family’ plan at no extra cost, it said. Commenting on the offering Kiran Mani, CEO, Viacom18 Digital said, “Creating and building an entertainment ecosystem with a product that is made for every Indian household, is not just a business strategy, but a vision to empower our country and users with an unmatched entertainment experience. JioCinema Premium aims to redefine the narrative of premium entertainment for every Indian while building a daily viewing habit.” “The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment. With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction all at a customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India,” he added.

