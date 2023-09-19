ADVERTISEMENT

Jio rolls out JioAirFiber high-speed broadband services in 8 top cities

September 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade//File Photo | Photo Credit: SHAILESH ANDRADE

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd., on Tuesday announced the introduction of JioAirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across 8 metro cities in India with a monthly plan starting at ₹599.

Even though Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India and has close proximity to over 200 million premises it leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises, the company said.

JioAirFiber has been rolled out to accelerate connectivity in premises, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., said, “Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace.”

“With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US