HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Jio rolls out JioAirFiber high-speed broadband services in 8 top cities

September 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade//File Photo | Photo Credit: SHAILESH ANDRADE

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd., on Tuesday announced the introduction of JioAirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across 8 metro cities in India with a monthly plan starting at ₹599.

Even though Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India and has close proximity to over 200 million premises it leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises, the company said.

JioAirFiber has been rolled out to accelerate connectivity in premises, it added.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., said, “Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace.”

“With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.