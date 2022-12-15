Jio offers unlimited 5G data for iPhone 12 and above users at no extra cost

December 15, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Mumbai

Jio has announced that its “true 5G will now be available on iPhone 12 and above and iPhone users need to upgrade to the latest software to avail of the service.

“iPhone 12 and above to get JioTrue5G support from today,” Jio said on Thursday.

“All iPhone 12 & above Jio users to get Jio welcome offer with unlimited 5G data at no extra cost,” Jio added.

Owners of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Pro Max, iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can access Jio’s 5 services from today.

In the first week of November, Apple started rolling out of update that would make its iPhone devices back to 5G connectivity in India to the company’s beta software platforms. Apple on November 11 confirmed that it started rolling out the iOS 16 Beta Software Program.

In the statement, the company said users should update the device software to iOS 16.2 or later, then turn on 5G from ‘Settings’ and finally turn on 5G Standalone.

Apple recently released the iOS 16.2 update which will enable iPhone users in India to avail of 5G services of Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Both fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services were launched on Airtel and Reliance Jio last month, however, many users in India couldn’t access 5G on their compatible smartphones including iPhones.

With inputs from ANI.