Jio invests $200 mn in Singapore’s Glance

Jio Platforms has announced to invest $200 million in Glance, a Singapore based AI-driven Lock Screen platform.

The proposed investment is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the U.S. Brazil, Mexico and Russia, Jio said in a statement.

The company is aiming to create the world’s largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen and will use the funds raised to expand globally. In addition to Jio Platforms, Glance is also backed by technology giant Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital.