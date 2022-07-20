Jio Institute commences first academic session

Jio Institute has announced the commencement of the academic session with two inaugural post graduate programmes in artificial intelligence & data science and digital media & marketing communications. The classes will begin on Thursday (July 21).

On Wednesday the founding batch of students were welcomed at an inaugural programme attended by students, their parents, Jio Institute leadership and staff, faculty, members of the Reliance family, and leaders from industry and academia, Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation.

“As the first batch of Jio Institute you will take the first ever step, into an extraordinary future that we hope to build together. Jio Institute was born of a dream I shared with my husband Mukesh to redefine higher education in India and carry forward the legacy of our founder and my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani,” said Nita Ambani, chairperson Reliance Foundation.

“Mukesh is a true patriot. And it is vision to build an institute that will empower young Indians and young people from across the globe to develop solutions for a sustainable and better future for mankind,” she said.

The first cohort of Jio Institute’s Post Graduate Programmes, has a mix of geographic and gender diversity.

“The cohort hails from 19 Indian states and 4 countries outside India – South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and Ghana. The batch comprises students from academically diverse disciplines like Engineering, Science, Arts, Commerce, Mass Media, and Management Studies/Business Administration,” the statement added.

The founding class possess an average work experience of about four years in diverse fields such as Advertising, Automotive, Banking, Construction, Digital Media, Edtech, Fintech, Healthcare, Information Technology, Logistics, Micro Finance, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Telecom, Government, NGO and so on.