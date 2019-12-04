Jio hikes tariff by up to 40%, claims to offer 300% more benefits than rivals

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has announced upto 40% increase in tariff for its services. The charges will come into effect from December 6, 2019.

However, India's only profitable telecom company claims that its customers will get 300% more benefits than its rivals.

Reliance Jio's "New all in one plans" start with ₹199 for a month, ₹399 for 2 months, ₹555 for 3 months and ₹2,199 for 12 months. The customers will get free 1,000 minutes, 2,000 minutes, 3,000 minutes and 12,000 minutes of talk time respectively under these plans for calls made on non-Jio network.

Besides, these plans offers unlimited calls on Jio-to-Jio network with 1.5 GB of data per day.

"These plans will provide up to 300% more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally. These plans will go-live on 6th December 2019 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints," said the mobile data operator in a statement.

On December 3, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel increased their tariffs between 20% and 47%.

While Vodafone Idea charges ₹299 for a monthly plan, ₹699 for a 3-month plan and ₹2,399 for a 12-month plan, Bharti Airtel charges ₹248 for a month, ₹598 for 3 months and ₹2,498 for 12 months with similar benefits.

"While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry. Jio will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares on BSE closed down by 1.67% at ₹1,552.55 in a firm Mumbai market on Wednesday, valuing the company at ₹9,84,186 crore.