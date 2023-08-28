Jio Financial to be an invaluable addition to RIL’s customer-facing businesses: Ambani

August 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Jio Financial Services Ltd. (JFS) would prove to be an “invaluable addition” to the Reliance ecosystem of customer-facing businesses, just like Jio and Reliance Retail, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Monday.

Addressing RIL’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, Mr. Ambani said he was “absolutely confident” about JFS achieving “tremendous success” over the next few years for three reasons.

“Firstly, the digital-first architecture of JFS will give it an unmatched head start to reach millions of Indians. Secondly, this is a highly capital-intensive business. Your company has provided JFS with a strong capital foundation to build a best-in-class, trusted financial services enterprise and achieve rapid growth. Reliance has capitalised JFS with a net worth of ₹1,20,000 crore to create one of the world’s highest capitalised financial service platforms at inception,” he asserted.

And thirdly, “JFS is blessed with a very strong board, led by K.V. Kamath, a veteran and most respected banker. A highly motivated leadership team is being built with a combination of financial industry experts and young leaders who are eager to take on big challenges,” he added.

Stating that JFS had been conceptualised to fill a critical gap in the financial services needs of a large section of the Indian economy, mainly in the informal and underserved sectors in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas, he said the company would enter the insurance segment potentially partnering with global players.

“It will use predictive data analytics to co-create contextual products with partners and cater to customer requirements in a truly unique way,” Mr Ambani said.

Fixed-wireless broadband

To provide home broadband service where optical-fiber network has not reached, RIL has decided to bring in JioAirFiber, its fixed-wireless broadband offering.

“Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 1,50,000 connections per day which is a 10-fold increase, expanding our addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises,” Mr. Ambani said.

He announced that JioAirFiber would be introduced on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, giving the company another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment.

Talking about the new materials and new energy businesses, Mr. Ambani said the company would pursue wind power generation. “Towards this, we have made significant progress in developing a manufacturing ecosystem critical to achieving cost-efficient wind power generation at giga scale,” he said.

RILwould install at least 100 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030, he added.

Earlier, RIL’s board recommended the induction of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani into the Board of Directors. “Teaming up with the other directors, they [Isha, Akash & Anant] will work as one single team to provide leadership to the Reliance Group as a whole and guide the growth of all our diverse businesses with a holistic vision,” Mr. Ambani said.

Mr. Ambani said he would remain CMD for 5 more years and during that period he would groom and empower all the next-gen leaders and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“I will especially mentor Akash, Isha and Anant so that they can provide collective leadership and dependably take Reliance to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead,” he added.

