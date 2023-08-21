ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Financial Services slides 5% in debut session

August 21, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jio Financial Services Ltd. (JFSL), the financial services business that was spun off from Reliance Industries Ltd., made a lacklustre trading debut on Monday closing 5% lower than its listed price on the NSE and BSE.

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹262, touched an intraday high of ₹262.05, before closing at ₹248.90. The company’s market capitalisation on the exchange was estimated at ₹1,58,133.24 crore.

Similarly, on the BSE the stock got listed at ₹265, touched the day’s high of ₹278.20 before ending trading at ₹251.75, down 5%, On the BSE, the company’s full market capitalisation was estimated at ₹1,59,943.93 crore.

“Institutional selling is a drag on the share price in the near-term,” said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. “Since the stock is in the T segment institutional selling is dragging the price down,” he added.

