HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jio Financial Services slides 5% in debut session

August 21, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jio Financial Services Ltd. (JFSL), the financial services business that was spun off from Reliance Industries Ltd., made a lacklustre trading debut on Monday closing 5% lower than its listed price on the NSE and BSE.

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹262, touched an intraday high of ₹262.05, before closing at ₹248.90. The company’s market capitalisation on the exchange was estimated at ₹1,58,133.24 crore.

Similarly, on the BSE the stock got listed at ₹265, touched the day’s high of ₹278.20 before ending trading at ₹251.75, down 5%, On the BSE, the company’s full market capitalisation was estimated at ₹1,59,943.93 crore.

“Institutional selling is a drag on the share price in the near-term,” said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. “Since the stock is in the T segment institutional selling is dragging the price down,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.