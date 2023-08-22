HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jio Financial Services shares decline 5% for second straight day

August 22, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has secured 6.66% holding in Jio Financial Services Ltd. consequent to the demerger of the financial services business of Reliance Industries.

It was an investment function and the shares were acquired through the demerger. The cost of acquisition was 4.68% of the demerged cost of Reliance Industries, LIC said on Tuesday, in a filing to the stock exchange, even as Jio Financial Services shares for the second consecutive day, post listing, fell 5% triggering the lower circuit.

On NSE, Jio Financial Services shares closed 5% lower to ₹236.45 apiece, while on BSE they ended 4.99% lower at ₹239.20 each. On Monday, the shares listed at ₹262 on NSE and ₹265 on BSE closed 5% lower.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.