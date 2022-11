Following successful Beta-launch of ‘Jio True-5G’ services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara, Jio is extending the service to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The company is rolling out 5G services in a phase-wise manner.

“Jio users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data, seamlessly, Jio said in a statement.