Jio buys stake in U.S.-basedTwo Platforms

Jio Platforms Ltd. has announced an investment of $15 million in Two Platforms Inc., a Silicon Valley-based deep tech start-up founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Two is an artificial reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After text and voice, Two believes the next chapter of AI is visual and interactive.

Its artificial reality platform enables real-time AI voice and video calls, digital humans, immersive spaces and lifelike gaming.

Two plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness.

The founding team at Two has several years of leadership experience in research, design and operations with leading global technology companies, Jio said in a statement.

“Two will work collaboratively with Jio to fast-track the adoption of new technologies and build disruptive technologies such as AI, metaverse, and mixed realities,” it said.

Akash Ambani, director, Jio, said, “We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at Two in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0.”

“We look forward to working together with Two to help expedite development of new products in the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and metaverse,” he said.

Pranav Mistry, CEO of Two, said, “Jio is foundational to India’s digital transformation.” He said Two would partner with Jio to push the boundaries of AI and introduce applications of artificial reality to consumers and businesses at scale.